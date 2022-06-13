Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Grows By 79.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.24) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.87.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.