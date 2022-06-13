Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 41.1%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.51 on Monday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

