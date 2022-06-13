Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declines By 44.3%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FRA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,356. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
