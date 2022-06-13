Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 89.8%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of BPZZF stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

