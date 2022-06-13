Short Interest in BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Expands By 100.0%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €2.00 ($2.15) to €2.60 ($2.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BPXXY stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. BPER Banca has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.14.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

