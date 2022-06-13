Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Declines By 38.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBI. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

