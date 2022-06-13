Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Decreases By 39.0%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 24,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $198,751.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,577 shares of company stock valued at $242,001.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

