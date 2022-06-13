Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Decreases By 39.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after buying an additional 66,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 1,141,187 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celestica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,828,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 185,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

