Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Increases By 71.3%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

NYSE:EBR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

