Short Interest in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expands By 68.5%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,917. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

