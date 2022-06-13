Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Decreases By 39.0%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,598,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 5,896,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

CRWOF opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group (Get Rating)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.