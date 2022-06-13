Short Interest in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Expands By 97.8%

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIXX. CIBC lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 123.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 72,072 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CI Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

