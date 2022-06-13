Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Increases By 100.0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CACG opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

