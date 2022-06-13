Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 42.0%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

