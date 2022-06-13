Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 42.0%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $18.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.