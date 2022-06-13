Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Rises By 82.0%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,338,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

