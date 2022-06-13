Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Rises By 82.0%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
