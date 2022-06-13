Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Grows By 88.7%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

CMWAY stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

