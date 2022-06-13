Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Expands By 81.8%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTA opened at $9.85 on Monday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

