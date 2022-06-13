Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Declines By 37.5%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

About Core One Labs (Get Rating)

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.