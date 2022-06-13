Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Increases By 100.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CSTI opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Costar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of security solution products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. Its security solutions products include surveillance cameras, digital video recorders, lenses, and high-speed domes, as well as industrial vision products.

