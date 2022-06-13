Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 79.8%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.97 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

