Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Decreases By 46.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

