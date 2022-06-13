Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Drops By 38.9%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,820,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYAP opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cyber Apps World has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile (Get Rating)
