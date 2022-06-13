Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Drops By 38.9%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,820,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAP opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cyber Apps World has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison website. Its savinstultra.com website consists of a search engine that users may access to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

