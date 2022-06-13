Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 91.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $85.58 on Monday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.9972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About DBS Group (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.