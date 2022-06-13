Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 40.8%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.0 days.

Shares of SIEVF stock remained flat at $177.61 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 162.55. D’Ieteren Group has a 1-year low of 129.25 and a 1-year high of 177.61.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

About D’Ieteren Group (Get Rating)

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.