Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Grows By 71.9%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,109. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 272,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

