Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Grows By 71.9%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,109. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
