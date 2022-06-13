Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Increases By 75.0%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,628,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EG Acquisition by 1,979.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 744,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 708,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGGF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. EG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

