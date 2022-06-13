Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Grows By 100.0%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FACA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

