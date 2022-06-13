Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 100.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
FSEA stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.