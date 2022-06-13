Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Rises By 100.0%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FEO opened at $9.07 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

