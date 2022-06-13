Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Expands By 100.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of QABA opened at $50.35 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

