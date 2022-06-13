Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Grows By 91.7%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

