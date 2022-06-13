Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Decreases By 37.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,942,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

GELYF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

