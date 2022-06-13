Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Decreases By 37.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,942,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
GELYF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.70.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
