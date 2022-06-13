Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Expands By 68.0%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GESI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 128,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,302. General European Strategic Investments has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.
About General European Strategic Investments (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General European Strategic Investments (GESI)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.