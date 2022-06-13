Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Expands By 68.0%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GESI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 128,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,302. General European Strategic Investments has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.

Get General European Strategic Investments alerts:

About General European Strategic Investments (Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.