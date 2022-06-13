Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Declines By 45.3%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 4,365.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 126,861 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,728. GO Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

