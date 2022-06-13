Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Increases By 86.0%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GULTU stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

