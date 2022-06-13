Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Drops By 37.3%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 301,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in High Tide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HITI opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

