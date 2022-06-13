Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 73.6%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,786,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,885. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks (Get Rating)
