Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 44.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. IGG has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.54.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

