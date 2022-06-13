Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Expands By 100.6%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the May 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 91,937 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

