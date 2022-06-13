Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Expands By 100.6%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the May 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
