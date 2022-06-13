Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Expands By 80.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IPSEY opened at $24.14 on Monday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($120.43) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ipsen from €88.00 ($94.62) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Ipsen (Get Rating)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.