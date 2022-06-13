Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Rises By 100.0%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

EMIF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.