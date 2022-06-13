Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Decreases By 45.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IFGL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

