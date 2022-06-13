Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Decreases By 39.4%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 2,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.8 days.
Shares of JDDSF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
About JD Sports Fashion
