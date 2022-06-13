Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Decreases By 39.4%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 2,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.8 days.

Shares of JDDSF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

