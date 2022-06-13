Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Decreases By 45.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JSCPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get JSR alerts:

JSCPY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. JSR has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.