Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Declines By 39.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
