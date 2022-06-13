Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Declines By 39.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

