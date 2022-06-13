Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Expands By 74.5%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,500 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,125.0 days.

Shares of KSANF stock remained flat at $$12.92 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

