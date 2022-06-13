Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Declines By 37.3%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KELTF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

