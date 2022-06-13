Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Increases By 98.6%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:KINZW opened at $0.13 on Monday. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
