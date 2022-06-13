Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Rises By 100.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

