Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Declines By 40.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 17,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LTCH opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Latch has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.
About Latch (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.