Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Declines By 40.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 17,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of LTCH opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Latch has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.